Story from Jam Press (eye of the storm) Woman captures the ‘eye of the storm’ around a full moon after Storm Ciara in incredible photos of natural cloud formation Sarah Hodges, 48, from Bolton, peered out of her window and noticed a full moon and beautiful clouds descending above the night sky, just moments after Storm Ciara swept across Britain on February 11. At around 9.30 pm, Sarah noticed the full moon positioned right at the centre of a magnificent cloud formation and decided to snap some shots of the incredible sight, in what appeared to look like an eye. Using her Samsung S9 mobile phone, Sarah took a couple of pictures of the night sky and said she was incredibly lucky to capture the once in a lifetime shot. Her photos were reposted on Facebook and have since gone viral, gaining over 2.3K likes and 35K shares as users praised her for the incredible images. One said: "it's stunning" Another added: "So freaky, but amazing" One wrote: "Wow, mother nature. that would make a brilliant picture, 100% brilliant." Sarah, who works full-time as a baker, said: "I took the pictures last Tuesday 11th Feb 2020, between 9.34 pm and 9.39 pm just from my bedroom window at my home address. "They were taken after Storm Ciara the weather was calm. "The moon was shining through the kitchen window, so I went upstairs and just kept taking pictures of the moon. "I am obsessed with the moon, sunset, sunrise and the sea. "I just used my Samsung S9. I know I got lucky, people spend thousands on cameras to get the perfect shot. "I feel overwhelmed and proud, as it's a once in a lifetime shot... which I do understand. "It was only when scrolling back through the images that I noticed the moon centred around the clouds because in real-time the clouds were constantly moving. "I took the pictures manually without any shutter settings, so I was incredibly lucky to get the shot." ENDS

Meditaciones en el ojo de la tormenta

Raúl Prada Alcoreza